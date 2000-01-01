Amrest Holdings SE (XMAD:EAT)

European company
Company Info - EAT

  • Market Cap€2.268bn
  • SymbolXMAD:EAT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105375002

Company Profile

Amrest Holdings SE is an independent restaurant operator. It franchises the Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Burger King and Starbucks brand restaurants in Europe, Asia, and North America.

