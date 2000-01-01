Company Profile

Amsterdam Commodities NV is a holding company of an international group of companies. It is involved in the business of sourcing, processing, trading, packaging, and distribution of natural food products and ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Its product portfolio consists mainly of Spices, Nuts, Dried fruits, Tea, Seeds and Natural food ingredients. The company has Spices and Nuts, Edible seeds, Tea and Food ingredients segments. It generates the majority of its sales from Spices and Nuts segment.