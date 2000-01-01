Amte Power Ordinary Shares (LSE:AMTE)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AMTE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMTE

  • Market Cap£80.950m
  • SymbolLSE:AMTE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNQRZZ55

Company Profile

Amte Power PLC is developing a portfolio of differentiated, lithium-ion and lithium-ion derivative battery cells. The products of the company include Ultra High-Power(UHP), Ultra Energy(UE), Ultra Safe( US), and Ultra Prime(UPr) among others. It is operated mainly in the United Kingdom.

Latest AMTE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AMTE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .