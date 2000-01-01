Amte Power Ordinary Shares (LSE:AMTE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMTE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMTE
- Market Cap£80.950m
- SymbolLSE:AMTE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNQRZZ55
Company Profile
Amte Power PLC is developing a portfolio of differentiated, lithium-ion and lithium-ion derivative battery cells. The products of the company include Ultra High-Power(UHP), Ultra Energy(UE), Ultra Safe( US), and Ultra Prime(UPr) among others. It is operated mainly in the United Kingdom.