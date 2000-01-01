AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFSI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFSI
- Market Cap$2.916bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AFSI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS0323593097
Company Profile
AmTrust Financial Services Inc underwrites and provides property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, commercial automobile, general liability and warranty coverage, in the United States and internationally.