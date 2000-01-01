Company Profile

Amundi is the result of the merger of the asset manager businesses of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010. In 2017 it expanded into Italy, Germany and Austria by acquiring Pioneer Investments, previously the asset manager of UniCredit. France accounts for just over half of assets under management, while Italy and the rest of Europe contribute about 10% each. Assets from Asia are growing rapidly and contribute just shy of 20%. Amundi is the largest European asset manager and a top 10 manager globally.Amundi SA is an asset management company. It provides savings and investment solutions for the Crédit Agricole and Société Générale networks.