Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corp evaluates, acquires, explores and develops mineral properties and projects in the Russian Far East. The company's only operating segment being Kun-Manie which is involved in the exploration for minerals within the Kun-Manie license areas in Russia. Its project includes Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project is approximately 700 km northeast of the capital city of Blagoveshchensk located on the Chinese border.