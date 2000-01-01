Amuse Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8545)
Market Info - 8545
Company Info - 8545
- Market CapHKD88.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8545
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- ISINKYG042491012
Amuse Group Holding Ltd is a Hong Kong-based toy company. It is engaged in the designing, marketing, distribution and retail sales of toys and related products. Some of the company's brands are TOPI, FLAME TOYS, and SEN-TI-NEL.