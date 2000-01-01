Amuse Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8545)

Market Info - 8545

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8545

  • Market CapHKD88.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8545
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG042491012

Company Profile

Amuse Group Holding Ltd is a Hong Kong-based toy company. It is engaged in the designing, marketing, distribution and retail sales of toys and related products. Some of the company's brands are TOPI, FLAME TOYS, and SEN-TI-NEL.

