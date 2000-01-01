Company Profile

AMVIG Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and printing of paper. It has two reportable segments namely Printing of cigarette packages and Manufacturing of transfer paper and laser film. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Printing of cigarette packages segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China.AMVIG Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in printing of cigarette packages and manufacturing of transfer paper and laser film.