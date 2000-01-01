Anacle Systems Ltd (SEHK:8353)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD161.660m
  • SymbolSEHK:8353
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINSG9999015903

Company Profile

Anacle Systems Ltd is engaged in providing software development, provision of enterprise application software solutions and energy management solutions, and provision of support and maintenance services.

