Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD30.310m
  • SymbolTSE:ANX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA03240P2070

Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc is a gold mining, exploration and development company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

Latest ANX news

