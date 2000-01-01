Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - ADI
- Market Cap$30.964bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ADI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS0326541051
Company Profile
Analog Devices Inc is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.Analog Devices Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. Its business involves designing, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment.