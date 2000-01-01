Company Profile

Analytica Ltd operates in the healthcare equipment and services sector. The company is dedicated to the design, development, and supply of Class I and II medical devices. Analytica's lead product is the PeriCoach System - an e-health treatment system for women who suffer Stress Urinary Incontinence. Analytica is also commercializing the AutoStart Burette infusion system. The corporation reports its activities as two business segments, being Medical Devices segment and Corporate segment. It has an operational presence across Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The majority of its revenue is derived from Australia.Analytica Ltd develops and supplies a range of medical device and mobile health application in relation to patents and systems in the pelvic floor exercise field.