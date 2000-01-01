AnAn International Ltd (SGX:Y35)
Company Profile
AnAn International Ltd is engaged in trading of petrochemical, fuel oil, and petroleum products. It operates a trading system based out of Singapore which uses market mechanisms in international shipping, financial services, and market trading.