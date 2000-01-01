Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AVXL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVXL
- Market Cap$134.130m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AVXL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0327973006
Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the developments drug candidates to treat Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, and various types of cancer.