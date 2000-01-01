Anchun International Holdings Ltd (SGX:BTX)
Company Info - BTX
- Market CapSGD16.520m
- SymbolSGX:BTX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINSG1CI5000000
Company Profile
Anchun International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is an integrated EPC provider of process technology, design, manufacturing, and engineering services.