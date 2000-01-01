Company Profile

Anconia Resources Corp is a base and precious metals exploration and development company. It explores for zinc and gold on its Batchewana property in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The company currently has four exploration projects all of which are in Canada. One of its projects is in Nunavut and is known as the Atlas project. The other two projects are in Ontario and are known as the Grenfell property which is located in the Kirkland Lake area and the SSM 2016 property located in the Sault Ste Marie area.Anconia Resources Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties.