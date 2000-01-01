AND International Publishers (EURONEXT:AND)
Market Info - AND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AND
- Market Cap€4.850m
- SymbolEURONEXT:AND
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINNL0000430106
Company Profile
AND International Publishers manufactures and supplies digital maps that are used for location-based services for mobile phones, the internet, and desktop applications. The company's digital maps are used in smartphones, car-navigation, internet-based mapping, fleet management and other applications. It also focuses on providing location-based services, location-based marketing, internet and wireless, logistics and fleet management, and geo-informatics services. The company earns maximum revenue by granting of licenses to use the geographic data drawn from the database. Geographically the company earns revenue from the Europe and North America regions, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from Europe.