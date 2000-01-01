Company Profile

Andersons Inc is an agriculture company that conducts business in North America. Its operations are segmented into trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail. The trade group operates grain elevators and generates income through buying and selling grains, fuel, and space leasing. The trade group contributes over half the company's revenue. The ethanol segment buys and sells corn oil and ethanol, offers facility operations, and invests in ethanol plants. The plant nutrient group manufactures, distributes, and sells fertilizer and plant nutrients. The company's rail segment leases, repairs, and sells railway facilities.Andersons Inc is predominantly an agricultural products distributor in the United States. It is also engaged in the manufacture of ethanol, fertilizers and rail operations.