Company Profile

Andersons Inc is a diversified agriculture company that conducts business in North America. The company's operations are segmented into grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail. The grain group operates grain elevators and generates income through buying and selling grains and space leasing. The grain division contributes over half of the company's revenue. The ethanol division purchases and sells ethanol, offers facility operations, and invests in ethanol plants. The plant nutrient group manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients. The company's rail segment leases, repairs, and sells railway facilities.Andersons Inc is predominantly an agricultural products distributor in the United States. It is also engaged in the manufacture of ethanol, fertilizers and rail operations.