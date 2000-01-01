Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is principally engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company's brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and others. Through its subsidiary, the company also produces and markets personal winemaking products.