Andrew Peller Ltd Shs -A- Non voting (TSE:ADW.A)
- Market CapCAD363.810m
- SymbolTSE:ADW.A
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- ISINCA03444Q1000
Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company's brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and others.Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is principally engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Through its subsidiary, the company also produces and markets personal winemaking products.