Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group PLC engages in the rental of pumping equipment and specialist climate control products which include air conditioning and chillers, heating and boilers, dehumidifiers and ventilation. The company's products and services are supplied throughout the United Kingdom, Europe (The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Luxembourg) and the Middle East. It provides equipment for sale with a full service and repair backup. The company has a specialist Air Conditioning installation, service and maintenance subsidiary that operates the whole United Kingdom. Its operating segments are Hire and sales Europe, Hire and sales the Middle East, and Installation and maintenance. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Hire and Sales Europe segment.