Company Profile

Andritz AG is a supplier of plant and equipment services for the industrial sector. The company operates in four business segments: hydropower, pulp and paper, metal, and separation. Andritz's largest segment, pulp and paper, offers technologies covering the processing of logs, annual fibers, and waste paper; the production of pulp, paper, tissue, and cardboard; and the treatment of reject materials and sludge. The other segments offer electromechanical equipment for hydropower plants, technologies for metal forming, and technologies for the solid-liquid separation sector, as well as the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company's largest region by revenue is Europe, followed by North and South America.Andritz AG supplies plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, steel industry and production of animal feed and biomass pellets.