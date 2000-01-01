Andritz AG (XETRA:AZ2)

European company
Market Info - AZ2

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AZ2

  • Market Cap€3.859bn
  • SymbolXETRA:AZ2
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINAT0000730007

Company Profile

Andritz AG supplies plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, steel industry and production of animal feed and biomass pellets.

Latest AZ2 news

