Company Profile

Andromeda Metals Ltd is engaged in the exploration for gold, copper and other economic mineral deposits. Its projects include Drummond, Eyre Peninsula, Moonta, Rover, and Lithium in South Australia, Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory.