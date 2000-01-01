Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB)
North American company
- SymbolNASDAQ:ANEB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0345691036
Company Profile
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid overdose and substance addiction. The lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of cannabinoid overdose within 1 hour of administration. The signs and symptoms of cannabinoid overdose range from profound sedation to anxiety and panic to psychosis with hallucinations.