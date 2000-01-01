Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB)

North American company
Market Info - ANEB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ANEB

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ANEB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0345691036

Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid overdose and substance addiction. The lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of cannabinoid overdose within 1 hour of administration. The signs and symptoms of cannabinoid overdose range from profound sedation to anxiety and panic to psychosis with hallucinations.

