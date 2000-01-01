Anemoi International Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:AMOI)

UK company
Market Info - AMOI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMOI

  • Market Cap£1.050m
  • SymbolLSE:AMOI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG0419A1057

Company Profile

Anemoi International Ltd is a shell company. The company has been formed to undertake the acquisition of a company or business.

Latest AMOI news

AMOI Regulatory news

