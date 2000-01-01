Anexo Group (LSE:ANX)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ANX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ANX

  • Market Cap£191.950m
  • SymbolLSE:ANX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF2G3L29

Company Profile

Anexo Group PLC is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles. Its services include credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges.

Latest ANX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ANX Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .