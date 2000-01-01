Angang Steel Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:347)

APAC company
Company Info - 347

  • Market CapHKD32.760bn
  • SymbolSEHK:347
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000001V4

Company Profile

Angang Steel Co Ltd produces iron and steel and its products across China. The company is primarily engaged in steelmaking accounts and offers hot-rolled, cold-rolled steel products. It also produces medium plate and other steel products.

