Angel Oak Mortgage Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AOMR)

North American company
Market Info - AOMR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AOMR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:AOMR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Mortgage
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03464Y1082

Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in the first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. Its objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders, through cash distributions and capital appreciation, across interest rates and credit cycles.

Latest AOMR news

