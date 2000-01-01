Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:AS1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AS1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AS1
- Market CapAUD26.370m
- SymbolASX:AS1
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AS16
Company Profile
Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd is an aquaculture company. The company is enagged in the production of Coffin Bay Oysters.