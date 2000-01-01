Angelalign Technology Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6699)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6699

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6699

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:6699
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0405D1051

Company Profile

Angelalign Technology Inc is a global service provider of invisible orthodontic technology and invisible orthodontic appliance production and sales.

Latest 6699 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .