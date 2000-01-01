Company Profile

Angi Inc connects quality home service professionals across different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers. It has two geographical segments namely North America (the United States and Canada), which primarily includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, and Fixd Repair; and Europe, which includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American segment.ANGI Homeservices Inc creates digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. It brands include HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, mHelpDesk, HomeStars (Canada), and MyHammer (Germany).