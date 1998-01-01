Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body's protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.