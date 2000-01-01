Angkor Gold Corp (TSX:ANK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart

Market Info - ANK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ANK

  • Market CapCAD11.660m
  • SymbolTSX:ANK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA03476B1040

Company Profile

Angkor Gold Corp together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration of its mineral property interests. The Company focuses on mineral property interests located in the Kingdom of Cambodia in the Banlung and Oyadao Regions.

