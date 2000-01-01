Angkor Resources Corp (TSX:ANK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ANK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ANK
- Market CapCAD10.600m
- SymbolTSX:ANK
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA03476T1057
Company Profile
Angkor Gold Corp together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration of its mineral property interests. The Company focuses on mineral property interests located in the Kingdom of Cambodia in the Banlung and Oyadao Regions.