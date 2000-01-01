Company Profile

ANGLE PLC is active in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. It is engaged in providing diagnostic services with the help of its patented Parsortix technology, which captures and then harvests circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from the blood. Apart from its primary market in the United Kingdom, the company has a presence in Europe and North America.ANGLE PLC is a commercially driven specialist medical diagnostic company with pioneering products in cancer diagnostics and foetal health. The Company's product includes Parsortix cell separation system.