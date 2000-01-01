Company Profile

Anglesey Mining PLC is engaged in the business of exploring and evaluating its Parys Mountain zinc, copper, and lead project in North Wales. The Parys Mountain property hosts significant polymetallic zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposit. The company also participates in the management of the Grangesberg iron ore property situated in the Bergslagen district of central Sweden. The Company's projects include Parys Mountain, Grangesberg Iron AB, and Labrador Iron.