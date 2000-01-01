Anglo African Agriculture (LSE:AAAP)
- Market Cap£1.470m
- SymbolLSE:AAAP
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- ISINGB00BKBS0353
Company Profile
Anglo African Agriculture PLC a holding company is engaged in investing and trading in the agriculture sector in Africa. The company is involved in the manufacturing of herbs and spices, production of guar beans and trading in agricultural products.