Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based company. It is involved in the exploration and development of gold and copper projects in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the operation of the Flagship project Gedabek gold/copper mine in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Business activity of the group is functioned through mining operation segment. In addition, the company also explores for the projects Gosha, and Ordubad located in Azerbaijan. It derives its revenue from the sale of gold, Silver, and copper.