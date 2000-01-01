Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR)
Anglo Australian Resources NL is a resources company. It is organized into one operating segment, which involves exploration throughout Australia. The company is exploring for gold and base metals in Western Australia, its projects being: Feysville Gold, Koongie Park Gold, Mandilla Gold, Koongie Park Base Metals, and Leonora Base Metals.Anglo Australian Resources NL is gold and base metal exploration company. The company's projects include Koongie Copper-Zinc Project, Victoria Downs Project, Feysville, Mandilla, and Leonora Project.