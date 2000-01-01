Company Profile

Anglo Australian Resources NL is a resources company. It is organized into one operating segment, which involves exploration throughout Australia. The company is exploring for gold and base metals in Western Australia, its projects being: Feysville Gold, Koongie Park Gold, Mandilla Gold, Koongie Park Base Metals, and Leonora Base Metals.