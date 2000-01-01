Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC is engaged in the production and processing of palm oil and rubber. The company geographical segments include North Sumatera, Bengkulu, South Sumatera, Riau, Bangka, Kalimantan, and Malaysia. It derives a majority of revenue from North Sumatera region. The company generates revenue from products such as Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Rubber and Biomass, Shell nut, Biogas products, and Other Products.Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC is a crop producer and processor of palm oil and rubber through its operations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It is listed on London stock exchange.