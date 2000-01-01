Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is engaged in obtaining royalties from a diversified portfolio focusing primarily on base metals and bulk materials. As such, the company has non-operating interests in various mining projects around the globe, and it receives a proportion of the revenue, profit, or production from these assets. The group also continues to evaluate other acquisition opportunities that could increase return while diversifying the portfolio. It derives royalties from Australia which includes Kestrel, Narrabri, Four Mile, Pilbara; Americas include McLean Lake, Maracas Menchen, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, Ring of Fire, Piaui, Canariaco; Europe include EVBC, Salamanca and Other include Dugbe I.Anglo Pacific Group PLC has non-operating interests in mining projects around the globe and receives a proportion of the revenue, profit, or production as royalties from these assets.