Company Profile

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd is one of the largest gold miners. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its operating divisions are Continental Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Continental Africa which includes Ghana, Guinea, Mali, the DRC, and Tanzania.Anglogold Ashanti Ltd is a gold mining company. The firm conducts its mining activities at various sites that are across the world.