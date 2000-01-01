Angold Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:AAU)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AAU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAU

  • Market CapCAD43.650m
  • SymbolTSX:AAU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA03519P1027

Company Profile

Angold Resources Ltd is a gold exploration and development company. The company has four properties in the portfolio; including two in Chile and others in Nevada and Canada. The property portfolio includes Dorado, Cordillera, Iron Butte, and Uchi.

Latest AAU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .