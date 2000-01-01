Angus Gold Inc (TSX:GUS)
North American company
- Market CapCAD38.570m
- SymbolTSX:GUS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA03521T1003
Company Profile
Angus Gold Inc is a gold exploration company with a 205-square-kilometres land package located in north-central Ontario approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and lies between Wesdome Gold Mines two producing mines.Angus Ventures Inc is a capital pool company.