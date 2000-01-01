Angus Gold Inc (TSX:GUS)

North American company
Market Info - GUS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GUS

  • Market CapCAD38.570m
  • SymbolTSX:GUS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA03521T1003

Company Profile

Angus Gold Inc is a gold exploration company with a 205-square-kilometres land package located in north-central Ontario approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and lies between Wesdome Gold Mines two producing mines.Angus Ventures Inc is a capital pool company.

