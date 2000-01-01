Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Ordinary Shares (XETRA:1NBA)
Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world's top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. After the SABMiller acquisition, the company's portfolio now contains five of the top 10 beer brands by sales and 18 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and U.S.-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 acquired SABMiller.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer and other malt beverage brands. Its brands includes Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Castle Lager and others.