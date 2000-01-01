Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (MTA:ABI)
- Market Cap€141.271bn
- SymbolMTA:ABI
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Brewers
- ISINBE0974293251
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer and other malt beverage brands. Its brands includes Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Castle Lager and others.