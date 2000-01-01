Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (XETRA:1NBA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1NBA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1NBA
- Market Cap€139.567bn
- SymbolXETRA:1NBA
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Brewers
- Currency
- ISINBE0974293251
Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer and other malt beverage brands. Its brands includes Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Castle Lager and others.