Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement is China's second-largest cement producer. Its products range from regular grey and white Portland cement, used in infrastructure and residential construction, to oil well Portland cement and sulfate resistance cement, used in petroleum drilling and food processing industries. The firm has 355 million metric tons of annual cement capacity, and the majority of its operations are in the eastern and central regions of China.Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd is engaged in the production and sales of cement and commodity clinker. It produces and sells ordinary portland cement, portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement and compound cement.